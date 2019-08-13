A secret gem in Maharastra, Jawhar is a gorgeous hill station, about 165km from Mumbai. Known for its breath-taking waterfalls and fantastic view points courtesy of its location in the Konkan region, Jawhar is a must-visit during the monsoons. And what better time than now, when the long weekend is just around the corner to make that scenic road-trip.

Interestingly, Jawhar is also called the ‘Mahabaleshwar of Thane’, surround by lush Western Ghats on all sides. There’s a lot of things to see and do here; some of the major attractions include the Jai Vilas Palace located on a hilltop (the erstwhile residence of the Munke rulers); Sunset Point – a great place to catch the sun going down; the stunning Dabhosa and Dabdaba Falls; Hanuman Point and Bhopatgad Fort.

If there’s one attraction you mustn’t miss, it’s the Dabhosa Waterfall – one of the highest waterfalls in Maharashtra. To top it all, this is one of the few waterfalls in the state which is perennial. The crater-shaped bowl the waterfall cascades into and the lake at the bottom of the waterfall make it a truly spectacular sight.

The place has an intriguing history doing back to the 14th century when it served as a camping pit-stop for Marathas under Shivaji’s rule. Jawhar also boasts of strong cultural ethos, its Warli paintings famous world over. Traditionally drawn with white on red background, these paintings offer a peek into daily life of the tribes. Today, these paintings are made in different colours showcasing a variety of ideas by virtue of the art getting commercialised.

Home to the Warli, Kolcha and Kukana tribes, Jawhar is one of the few remaining tribe regions of Maharashtra. The tribal communities here have preserved their culture and traditions rather well. For an immersive experience, staying at the tribal home-stays is highly recommended.