An iconic and historic city in its own right, Jhansi is one of the must-visit cities in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. Once ruled by the Marathas, and home to a famous Indian revolutionary Rani Lakshmi Bai, there’s lot to see and do in Jhansi. Located on the banks of Pahuj river and in the southern most corner of Uttar Pradesh, here are some of Jhansi’s top attractions:

Jhansi Fort

Located atop a hill in Jhansi, the fortress was the residence of Chandela Kings from the 11th – 17th centuries. The highlight of the fort are its thick granite walls and gorgeous bastions with mounted cannons.

Rani Mahal

Once the living quarters of Rani Laxmi Bai, Rani Mahal is a must-visit for history aficionados. It’s a museum that showcases a lot of Rani Lakshmi Bai’s belongings, as well as archaeological remains of 9th – 12th centuries. It is situated inside the Jhansi Fort.

Government Museum

Established in 1878, the Government Museum is the best place to find the rarest archeological gems in India. The massive galleries are home to several paintings, weapons, manuscripts, sculptures and statues that date back to the era of Chandela and Gupta dynasties.

Chirgaon

A small town in Uttar Pradesh, and about 30 kilometres away from Jhansi, Chirgaon is famous for its myriad temples and well-preserved culture. The sacred ponds in the city are a must-visit along with the various ancient temples.

Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Ki Chatri

Named after Maharaja Gangadhar Rao – the Maratha king who ruled Jhansi in the 19th-century, the cenotaph was built by Rani Lakshmi Bai for her husband in 1853. This monument too is located inside Jhansi Fort and is built in a typical Maratha-Hindu architectural style.

You can club your trip to Jhansi with other destinations such as Baruasagar and Jarai Math, Deogarh, Orchha, Talbehat, Datia, Shivpuri and Khajuraho.