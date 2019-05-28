Jhargram is small city in West Bengal, with a mystical aura, and surrounded by dense forests on all sides. It’s the perfect place to spend a few days in tranquility; especially if you’re in a dire need of a break from the bustle of everyday life. It’s a picturesque paradise, and tons of greenery mean its a great place for birder’s and nature enthusiasts.

Especially, Kendua, which is 10km from Jhargram, is a great place to spot both resident and migratory birds in abundance. Jhargram is not only home to diverse flora, but also medicinal plants. In fact, there’s a garden dedicated specially to these plants called the Amlachoti Medicinal Plant Garden. It’s a great place to spend an afternoon if you like educating yourself about different species of plants.

The beautiful Ketki Falls is a must visit here; the gushing waters of this cascading beauty is said to have therapeutic properties. Imagine laying out a picnic basket here with the gurgling sound of the water for company. Another place that’s apt for a picnic is by the banks of Dulung river; a pristine river flowing through Jhargram that is sacred to the tribals here.

If you’re interested in knowing about the tribes that survived here, head to the Tribal Museum in Jhargram. The museum houses artefacts and interesting trivia that will take you through the rich history and culture of the city’s tribal past.

The highlight of the place is Jhargram Palace, the royal home of the erstwhile king of the city. What’s interesting is that it’s been converted into a hotel. A stay here is highly recommended if you want to be treated like royalty.

For the wildlife enthusiasts, a visit to the Jhargram Mini Zoo is a must. The zoo is actually spread over a huge area with an entire section dedicated to deers. Among the most commonly spotted wildlife here are the snakes, peacocks, bears, crocodile and black rabbits.