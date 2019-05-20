A mesmerising hamlet, situated amidst the lush forests and majestic mountains of the Himachal, Jibhi is a delight to travellers seeking to have a relaxed time with their loved ones. While there is a lot to do and see here; from dense pine forests, tranquil freshwater lakes, cascading waterfalls to pristine temples, glorious forts and even cozy Victorian style cottages where you can put up, indulging in adventure activities is highly recommended to every traveller in this quaint Himachali town.

Camping

For those who wish to spread out their wings beneath the night sky, camping on the endless green fields of Jibhi is stuff dreams are made of. You can of course light a bonfire, have a barbecue and sit cosily under the starry sky, right in the lap of nature.

Hiking

For those who wish for a little adrenaline rush, there’s also scope for hiking, courtesy the rocky terrain of this place. Hiking through the thick trees and picturesque surrounds is bound to relieve you from the stress of everyday life.

Fishing

The freshwater lakes in Jibhi are home to colourful fish and trouts. Which is why, fishing is a rampant activity here. If you want to partake in the activity, be sure to take you own fishing ropes and a fishing permit from the Fisheries Officer in Nagini Village.

Bird-watching

Last but not the least, the dense pine and cedar forests of Jibhi are full of all kinds of birds and if you’re a birder, you will be privy to some of the most gorgeous varieties of birds such as the yellow-billed magpie, treepie, brown dipper, redstart, bulbul, dove and junglefowl.

The nearest airport to Jibhi is the Bhuntar Airport near Kullu, about 60km away, while the nearest railway station is in Shimla, about 150km away.