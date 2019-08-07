Perched at an altitude of 2,600 metres above sea level and only 2 kilometres from the beautiful Sangla Valley, Kamru Fort is a masterpiece in its own right. For anybody visiting Himachal’s scenic town Chitkul, the fort is an unmissable attraction set in a picturesque locale.

Once you scale the fort, you are afforded breath-taking views of the whole of Sangla valley, gushing streams, apple orchards and more. However, the dominant highlight is the entry to the fort; you have to pass through multiple gates until you reach the main gate, where a stunning statue of Lord Buddha greets the visitors.



Kamru Fort also has a distinctive wooden balcony, an elegant timber terrace marvellously decorated with carvings and an idol of Kamakhya Devi (Kamakshi Devi) perched right on top of the building. The idol is believed to be of great significance to the locals; it was brought here all the way from Guwahati. There’s also a 15th-century Badrinath Temple inside the premises which serves as the venue of a fair held once every three years in honour of the deity. The locals also believe that this fort guards the whole valley from evil spirts.

The fort is a five-storey building, and legend goes that it was once used to crown the rulers of Kinnaur district. Shaped like a tower, the entire structure rests on a 55 square feet stone platform. The best time to visit Kamru Fort is from September to October when Sangla Valley is in full bloom. That’s when you’re also afforded impeccable views of the surrounding snow-capped mountains. While you can visit the attraction any time of the day, you must wear the cap and belt provided by the caretakers before entering the fort to honour the local deity. Thankfully, cameras are allowed inside the forts to help you get some picture perfect shots of the place.