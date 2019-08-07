Kannur, also known as the ‘Crown of Kerala’ enjoys an exceptionally gorgeous location. The city is located alongside the northern coast of Kerala, with the Western Ghats on its east and Lakshadweep Sea on its west. Labeled as the great emporium of spice trade by the famous explorer Marco Polo, the nature rich city today is known for its serene beaches, ancient forts, temples, museums and more.

Kannur Beach

Kannur Beach is typically the name of a group of five beaches: Payyambalam Beach, Meenkunnu Beach, Adikadalayi Beach, Baby Beach and Thayyil Beach. Out of them, Payyambalam Beach is the most scenic with a laid-back vibe. A stroll here in the evening is highly rejuvenating. Another great beach in Kannur which is also Asia’s longest drive-in beach is Muzhappilangad.

Fort St. Angelo

Also known as Kannur Fort, this fort was built on the coast of the Arabian Sea in the 16th-century by the first Portuguese Viceroy of India, Dom Francisco de Almeida. It offers stunning views of the sea; enjoying the sound of the waves against the rocks on a breezy evening here is highly recommended.

Arakkal Museum

Dedicated to the members of the royal Arakkal family, this 16th-century museum is located inside the premises of their residence, Arakkalkettu (Arakkal Royal Palace). A delight for history buffs, the museum displays stunning heritage furniture, antiques, artwork, silverware, weapon, and other objects depicting their lives.

Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary

As the northernmost wildlife sanctuary of Kerala, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary enjoys a beautiful hilly forested terrain at altitudes as high as 1,145 metres above sea level. Trekking here is a delight; you get to spot an incredible variety of avifauna and butterflies on your way. Other commonly spotted wildlife include elephant, deer, langur, and squirrel.

Madayipara

If you like taking nature walks, Madayipara – a laterite hillock – is your answer. It offers breath-taking views of the neighbouring Payangadi town located on the northern bank of Kuppam river. It was once the administrative centre of Ezhimala kings; so walking around this place you will find remains of Pazhi Kotta Fort and the ancient Vadukunda Shiva Temple.