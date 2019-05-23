Karwar, situated on the banks of river Kali, is this beautiful sea side town, located on the Goa-Karnataka border, about 519km from Bangalore. It is the perfect antidote to Goan beaches; it’s all kinds of calm and serene, with the Arabian Sea on one side and the Western Ghats looming on the other. The best beaches to explore here are:

Rabindranath Tagore Beach

Also known as Karwar Beach, this is precisely where Rabindranath Tagore wrote his first drama. Today, it is known for its myriad water sports such as scuba diving and snorkelling. This is arguably the most attractive beach in Karwar; and is a hub of delicious seafood that is prepared in a distinctive style with coconut and spices. This beach is about a 100km from Goa.

Devbagh Beach

Just minutes from the famous beaches of Goa, Devbagh Beach is known for its golden sands and cool breeze, as well as water activities such as fishing, sailing, and dolphin-watching. If you are an adventure enthusiast and want to explore the mysterious depth of the sea, then you can also opt for guided snorkelling or kayaking as well. This scenic beauty of this beach is unparalleled; with the blue green waters of the Arabian Sea on one side, and the dense forests and rugged hills of the Western Ghats on the other.

Binaga Beach

About 5 kilometers away from Karwar, Binaga Beach is famous for its Our Lady of St Anne’s Church that was built by the Portuguese. It is commonly believed that July is the best time to visit here. The highlight of this beach is the naval base set up by the Indian Navy for its operations called Project Seabird.

Tilmatti Beach

The beach is a unique black sand beach that offers a range of activities to the travellers such as dolphin-watching, rock-climbing, river cruises, and fishing. Don’t forget to try the delicious fried fish rice available at this beach.

The nearest airport from Karwar is the Dabolim airport at Goa, about 90 km away. It is also well-connected to cities by road: Panaji is 135km away, while Mangalore 220km and Londa, 130km away respectively.