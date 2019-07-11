As the headquarters of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Kaza is a central commercial hub along with being a place of surreal natural beauty. Surrounded by mountains and desert-like rugged terrain on all sides, Kaza is perched at an altitude of 3,800 metres above sea level.
While you’ll see occasional rivers and streams meandering through Kaza, and patches of green that add a bit of a colour to the place, what one must typically look forward to exploring in Kaza are its myriad monasteries, high-altitude villages and other historic attractions.
You could start with Kibber Village, about 17 km from Kaza. Since it’s perched at an elevation of 4,328 metres above sea level, the village is regarded as the highest motorable village in the world. It’s a small village; with some 80 odd houses dotting its landscape. However, they’re built in traditional Tibetan architectural style, lending the place a unique charm.
Spiti valley – dreamland. A place where weather didn't work on google update, or you can say that a place where google didn't exist, this place is filled with hidden gems, treasure and place more beautiful than my dreams, for once after discovering a place you will feel like it isn't real, its like you are high enough over the air you are inhaling in. From a distance it seems like that its a barren land and nothing exists there, but you will find experiences for the life time once you are part of it, every sharp corner and turn is filled with the extraordinary wildlife.
The village is also home to Kaza’s best-known monastery – the Ki Monastery, also known as Key Gompa. Established in the 11th-century, the monastery is a great example of the architectural brilliance of the time. Since it was attacked and damaged quite a few times, it now looks more like a battered fort. You can find old Buddhist texts, scripts and paintings in the monastery and must grab the opportunity to interact with the monks and nuns living here.
Incase you want to spend a few nights in Kibber, you can easily put up at the local houses at affordable rates; the village does not have luxurious hotels to offer.
Another great village to explore is Tabo, about 48km away from Kaza. Known as the ‘Ajanta of Himalayas,’ and perched at 3,050 metres above sea level, the village is also home to Tabo Monastery which is a highly revered monastery in the area.
If you’re interested in trekking or mountaineering. you can make your way to Dhankar to explore its monasteries, about 40km from Kaza. Easy transportation is also available to this place. There are two gompas here; while one of them dates back to thousand of years the other came into existence very recently and was inaugurated by His Holiness Dalai Lama.