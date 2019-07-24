For those planning a trek in the Himachal Pradesh, one of the most stunning ones is the trek to Kheerganga. Located in the Parvati Valley, is it undoubtedly one of the most picturesque places in the Himalayas. All you need is two days to undertake this trek, and to come back fully rejuvenated.

With Kasol as the base for the trek, the journey to Kheerganga requires you to traverse the stunning terrains, pass through quaint villages and perennially have the snow-capped mountains as the backdrop.

From Kasol, you have to get to the hamlet of Barshaini to begin your trek. On the 12km trail a traveller is afforded many opportunities to explore numerous waterfalls; the most stunning of them being the serpent-shaped waterfall of Rudra Nag. While the splendid waterfalls are the highlight of the trek, the mystical hot springs of Kheerganga are worth exploring too. A dip in the hot spring is said to take away all the tiredness of the mind and body.

Himachal Landscape Series – 11



Also, the hot springs feel especially good because the temperatures are quite cool, thanks to the whopping altitude of Kheerganga, which is 13,000 feet above sea level. It’s highly recommend that you spend a night at the camp, tucked amidst the majestic mountains.

On your descent from Kheerganga to Kasol the second day, make sure to make a pit-stop at the villages of Kalga and Pulga. It is a great opportunity to learn about the local way of life here; make sure you interact with the locals and click enough pictures to hoard as much memories as you can.

While the trek to Kheerganga is possible for most part of the year, the best time to go is between April to November, because that’s when the weather is most pleasant. However, avoid trekking during heavy monsoons as the paths become quite muddy and slippery.