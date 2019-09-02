A quaint town in the Trivandrum district of Kerala, Kilimanoor’s most fascinating aspect is its history dating back centuries when it was a major part of the Travancore Kingdom. Today, it is home to not only several ancient monuments and structures that are historic but also is a haven for nature lovers. These are some of the top attractions of Kilimanoor.

Kilimanoor Palace

Built in the 18th-century and used by the rulers of the Travancore Kingdom as their place of residence, Kilimanoor Palace is mostly known as the birthplace of Raja Ravi Varma, a renowned painter. The palace has in fact found a place in many of his charcoal paintings and drawings.

Meenmutty Falls

Even though it’s at quite a distance from the main town, it is a must-visit on account of its surreal beauty. Located in the midst of lush forests, Meenmutty Falls comes cascading down from a height of about 1,000 feet and is an ideal place to catch some moments of peace with the sound of the falling water for company.

Thirupalkadal Sreekrishnaswamy Temple

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Thirupalkadal Sreekrishnaswamy Temple is a great pilgrimage site for Hindus, especially Vaishnavites. Believed to have been established around 2,000 years ago during the Sangam period, the temple offers a peaceful atmosphere, where a sense of calm and tranquility permeates the soul. The temple comes alive during major festivals such as Janmashtami, Ekadasi and Medam Utsavam.

Brimore

If you are an adventure freak, and want to indulge in a trekking expedition, then the towering hills and dense forests of Brimore is just the place for you. A base camp for trekkers, it’s from Brimore that travellers go on and scale the majestic Agastya Mala. The region is also home to diverse wildlife. For those who want an immersive experience, head to Varkala, only 20 kilometres from here.