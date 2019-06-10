Mizoram is home to gorgeous cities such as Aizwal, Lawngtlai, Lunglie and of course Kolasib. Kolasib too is rich in natural bounty, like the rest of Mizoram. It has pristine rivers running through it, there are wildlife sanctuaries and lush green fields that are forever inviting. However, what you must visit Kolashib for is its traditional cuisine. It’s quite distinctive from the usual Mizo food; the uniqueness can be credited to a large number of tribal population that reside here.

Staying in this quaint township is highly recommend of those who like to learn about new cultures; one of the main occupations of the people living here is handicraft-making, apart from farming. If you’re a keen nature lover, a visit to Tlawng river is a must. It is the longest river (185km) in Mizoram and is surrounded by lush greenery on all sides making it the most beautiful attraction in Kolasib. Locally also known as Katakha or Dhaleswari river, fishing here is quite prevalent.

Located near Saitual Village, Tamdil Lake is another great attraction in Kolasib. The placid lake is surrounded by gorgeous meadows that just add to the overall oasis of calm. You can take out a picnic here on a breezy evening, in the company of your loved ones. Or take a stroll, go fishing or even boating.

About 130km from Mizoram’s capital city Aizwal, Vairengte is a small town in Kolasib. It looks straight out of a picture; the rolling hills and pretty meadows are a nature lover’s delight. While a small population of people live here, they’re extremely hospitable and friendly.

For those who love hiking, a visit to the Blue Mountain, also known as Phawngpui is recommended. Perched at a height of 2,157 feet above sea level, it is revered by the locals who believe that the mountain is a dwelling of the Gods. Keep an eye out for the many types of herbs and unique orchids that grow on this mountain.

A great place for wildlife, Dampa Sanctuary is home to dense forests, different types of flora, lofty mountains and verdant valleys. However, the main attraction here is the variety of wildlife, that can be seen roaming freely in their natural habitat.