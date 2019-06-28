One of the biggest industrial areas of Chhattisgarh, Korba is nearly 200km away from Raipur. Also known as the ‘Power Capital of India’ this giant versatile city is home to beautiful waterfalls and man-made architectural wonders, apart from the humongous coal mines that is the main source of revenue of the state. However, these are some of the must-visits.

Chaithurgarh Fort

About 70 kilometres from the heart of the city, this fort stands at 3,060 feet above sea level. The structure attracts many archeologists and travellers every year courtesy its architecture brilliance. Do not miss out on the Mahishasur Mardini Temple inside the fort. Also, the top of the fort affords gorgeous views of 5 surrounding lakes, out of which 3 are always filled with water.

Kendai Waterfalls

One of the most gorgeous waterfalls of the state, Kendai is about 85km from the centre of the city. From picnics to catching a sunrise or a sunset from the waterfall, the stunning beauty of this waterfall makes it an absolutely unmissable attraction.

Sitamani

Yet another archeological wonder, Sitamani is a site where three caves were formed by cutting the rocks. Legend has it that each cave is the respective abode of Ram, Sita, and Laxman; they were believed to have stayed here during the vanavas (exile). Footprints near these caves are counted as evidence for this belief.

Pali

Pali is a huge Shiva Mandir with a large pond, and its intriguing architecture has often ignited the interest of many young architects and seasoned architects. The highlight of the temple is its pond – with its 9 edges and a special symmetry. The architectural brilliance of this temple depicts the creativity that was prevalent among the people living in Korba centuries ago.

The nearest airport from Korba is in Raipur, about 200km away, while there’s a rail-head in the city called the Korba Railway Station.