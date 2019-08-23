One of the most revered Hindu gods in India, Krishna’s birthday is celebrated with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. However, some places take it a notch-higher with their decorations and celebrations. Here are the best temples in the country to visit during Janmashtami to catch everything from dahi handi festival to satsangs.

ISKCON Temple, Delhi

Also known as the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, while ISKCON Temple is found is almost all major cities of India, the one in Delhi truly comes alive during Janmashtami. Perched atop a hill in the Kailash region, the temple is home to the world’s largest Bhagavad Gita weighing 800 kilograms.

Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

About 2,000 years old, this temple in the coastal city of Dwarka in Gujarat is one among the four (Badrinath, Puri and Rameswaram being the other three) sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites in India. The main idol of Krishna is carved out of a gorgeous black marble, and the temple is built in stunning Chalukya style of architecture, using granite and soft limestone.

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Mathura

Also known as Kesava Deo Temple this one is truly special because it is located in the city of Mathura, where Krishna was said to be born. Built and destroyed four times, the temple you see today was constructed in 1965; you can however still visit the prison cell where Krishna was born.

Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Tiruvarur

About 60km from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur is home to the historic Rajagopalaswamy Temple. The temple has a massive 154 feet tall Rajagopuram at the entrance; in addition to 16 towering gopurams, 24 shrines, seven halls, nine sacred water tanks and seven outer courtyards. It’s a delight to be here during Janmashtami every year.

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

This is where Krishna was said to have spent his childhood days. The highlight of the temple is its idol and the stories around it. The temple’s main idol is Krishna in a Tribhanga stance, and most of the times only the lotus feet of the idol is shown to the devotees.