Kumara Parvatha in the Western Ghats is the second highest peak in Karnataka, and a trek here is a must for adventure junkies; no matter you’re a beginner or a seasoned trekker. The trekking trail is the most scenic; taking you through dense forests, around large volcanic rocks, and amidst wild flora and fauna.

The Kumara Parvatha trek, also known as Pushpagiri Trek, is located at 1,712 metres above sea level, in the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. Since, it takes around 10-12 hours to complete this trek, the best time to do it is from October to January and then again from June to September; avoiding peak summer months is highly recommended.

Apart from the scenic beauty of the trek, there are some gorgeous attractions that deserve your attention. The most important one is the Kukke Subramanya Temple, a temple dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the serpent god of Hindu mythology. Then, you’ll also come across the Sringeri temple, a temple with beautiful carvings built in Vijayanagar architectural style.

For those who seek extra adventure, stop by at Biladwara Cave, that used to be the hiding place of the mythological serpent king Vasuki. These caves fall on the way to Kukke Subramanya Temple.

A number of cascading waterfalls also dot the way; Mallalli Waterfalls, is a beautiful waterfalls with rocks, quite approachable from Somwarpet. Then the Abbimatta Falls, also located near Somwarpet, is a scenic one surrounded by forests.

For the wildlife lover, a halt at Pushpagiri Forest Reserve is recommended. Explore the thick, vast expanse of forest reserve, home to many endangered birds. It is adjacent to the Bisle Forest Reserve. Also, if you have the time, explore Coorg and its many attractions such as the Abbey Falls, Iruppu Falls, Raja’s Seat, and Namdroling Monastery.