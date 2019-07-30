Located on the Cardamom Hills near Thekkady and Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala, Kumily is best known for its sprawling spice plantations. It is one of the lesser known spots in the state, and a complete delight to the avid traveller.

The picturesque town of Kumily is situated in Idukki district of Kerala and should be on your itinerary if you want to indulge in quietude and solace amidst nature. What makes it a complete hit is the moderate to pleasant climate almost all through the year.

Also known for exotic wildlife, boating and trekking opportunities, and lush tea estates, this small piece of paradise has an interesting history that dates back centuries. Ruled by the British Empire in the 19th-century, the town has a vibe reminiscent of India’s colonial past.

In fact, when the Britishers came to Kumily they made extreme modification in work culture around cultivation. They cleared forest land and used them for the plantation of tea, coffee, ginger, cardamom and other spices. Which, in turn, generated scope for a lot of work in this district in Kerala. Today, a walk through these plantations is an absolute delight to the nature lover.

A trip to Kumily is best coupled with a visit to Periyar National Park where you can indulge in wildlife spotting of animals such as tigers, elephants and a variety of reptiles, fish and birds. Other attractions worth a visit in and around Kumily include the Kurishumala Church, Hill View Park and Idukki Arch Dam.

Home to high-end hotels, home-stays and everything in between, a stay at Kumily is highly recommended for anyone visiting God’s own Country. Kumily is well connected to all other districts of Kerala by road. The nearest airport to Kumily is in Kochi about 160km away, while the nearest railhead is in Kottayam about 108km away.