One of the major district in Mizoram, Lunglei is located about 235km from the capital city, Aizwal. A must visit for it’s impeccable scenic beauty, Lunglei also houses relics of the British missionaries and an old church which was the first ever church to be built in Mizoram. However, if you’re exploring Lunglei, here are the places that should be on your itinerary.

Spread across 50 square kilometres, Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary is a lush evergreen forest with home to elephants that often migrate from the neighbouring Bangladesh. Commonly spotted animals here are the wild dog, barking deer, leaf monkey, tiger, leopard, porcupine, jungle cat, sambar, hoolock gibbon and many varieties of birds.

Another sanctuary worth a visit in Lunglei is the Saza Wildlife Sanctuary, home to exotic flora and fauna. It’s the best place if you want to unwind in the lap of nature.

If you’re an art and culture enthusiast, visit Saikuti Hall, a multi-storied building that houses an auditorium, library, restaurants, museum, a conference hall and more. From rare artefacts, statues that are avid symbols of Mizo art and culture to the art works of local artists – there’s much on display here. The library on the fourth floor houses more than 21,000 books on a variety of subjects.

Nghasih Stream, the small but beautiful riverine, is actually a tributary of Tlawng river. The gorgeous vistas from the stream and the peace and quitetude that it offers makes it a favourite among travellers. Last but not the least, visit the Lunglei Bridge, a bridge made of rocks found around Nghaish Stream. They say, a visit to the bridge means that you are stepping into history.

Lunglei does not have its own airport; the nearest airport is in Aizawl, located at a distance of around 200km from here. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or catch a direct bus to Lunglei.