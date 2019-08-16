Also known as Palamoor, Mahbubnagar is among the places with rich historical significance in Telangana. It was at the centre of the Satavahana Dynasty and the Chalukya dynasty, and has been heavily influenced by them in its architecture and culture. From important religious places of worship to natural wonders, here’s what you must explore when in Mahbubnagar.

Tucked amidst the lush greens of Nallamala Hills (literally meaning ‘Mount Pleasant’) in the Eastern Ghats, Farahabad is a must-visit for those interested in witnessing nature in its most pristine form. It’s a perfect getaway even for those who like a great trek in the wild. There’s also camping facilities here for those who wish to stay the night after the trek. The Mallelatheertham Falls nearby mustn’t be missed too.

Another major attraction is Pillalamarri – an 800-year-old banyan tree with its branches spreading across 3 acres. It is believed to accommodate about a 1,000 people at a time under its shade. The best time to visit Pillalamarri is the monsoons when the boating facility in its premises is opened to the public. You can couple your visit here with the small zoo, an aquarium and the museum in the vicinity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sajithprasannan (@sajithprasannan00) on Feb 18, 2018 at 12:23am PST

As one of the four gateways to the pilgrim spot of Srisailam, Alampur is home to the ancient Nava Brahma Temple that dates back to the 7th-century. Built in a beautiful Chalukyan style of architecture, the highlight of the temple are the intricate sculptures of Gods and Goddesses. The other three gateways to Srisailam include Umamaheshwar, Siddhavattam and Tripurantakam.

For an immersive experience, keep some time out for Gadwal, a town located between Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers and home to the gorgeous Chennakeshwaralayam Temple. The town is also known for its handloom zari sarees that make for great souvenirs to take back home as well as the 17th-century Gadwal Fort.