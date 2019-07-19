Located about 91km from Indore, Maheshwar is a temple town on the banks of the Narmada, situated in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. With tremendous mythological and historical significance, this place is a must-visit for travellers who want to explore Madhya Pradesh beyond Indore.

Lord Shiva is the presiding deity here, he is worshipped all over Maheshwar. Some of the most beautiful riverside temples that should be included in your list are Kaleshwara Temple, Rajarajeshwara Temple, Sahasrarjun Temple, Akhileshwara Temple and Vithaleshwara Temple, which are popular for their exquisite overhanging balconies and beautifully crafted walls.

Another great attraction is the 16th-century Maheshwar Fort, which houses an archaeological museum displaying antiques and other possessions of the Holkar Dynasty. The statue of Rani Ahilyabai inside the premises is another major highlight of the fort.

Maheshwar is also an important hub for the production of the popular Maheshwari sarees and dupattas – made of delicate cotton and silk blend handlooms. It has, in fact, been the centre of handloom textile since the 5th-century and is home to one of the best handloom fabric traditions.

Also, a trip to Maheshwar is incomplete without a visit to the historic Ahilya Fort. Located on the banks of the river Narmada and surrounded by a serene ghat, this 18th-century fort was constructed by the Maratha Queen Ahilya Devi Holkar. The fort however later got converted into a heritage hotel and resort, consisting of 13 spacious rooms.

Maheshwar is also a city with immense scenic beauty; and has formed the backdrop of many Bollywood and Tamil Movies as well. The nearest airport to reach Maheshwar is the in Indore, about 91 kilometres/2 hours away, while the nearest rail-head is the Marwaha Railway Station, about 39 kilometres away. Maheshwar is also well-connected by road to various cities such as Nasik, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur.