Whether you’re an adventure seeker, nature lover, wildlife photographer or explorer, the land of Masinagudi in Tamil Nadu is one you cannot miss. Tucked deep into the Nilgiris, Masinagudi falls between the bio-diversity hotspots such as Bandipur and Mudumalai National Park. Since it’s a border town, it can easily be reached from the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka as well.

Masinagudi is home to lush green forests, and consequently a wide range of flora and fauna, cascading waterfalls, gushing rivers and picture-perfect landscapes. If you long for the thrill of a wildlife safari, Masinagudi is just the place to be.

Wildlife parks such as Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary, Bandipur National Park and Theppakadu Elephant Camp are where all the action takes place. Additionally, Moyar River and Pykara Lake must be explored too. A two hour jeep safari through the forests of Masinagudi is highly recommended.

They are organised every morning and evening, where you get a chance to come face-to-face with rarely seen wildlife in their natural habitat. From a herd of elephants, chitals, wild boars, panthers, jackals, spotted deer to sloth bears, several species of birds and snakes can be spotted as well. Staying at a jungle resort in Masinagudi is a must; most of them offer a wide range of wildlife activities and incredible quietude.

Other places to visit here are: Needle Rock View Point, Frog Hill View Point, Chandanamalai Temple, spice gardens and the gene-pool garden. For those interested in shopping, don’t go back without the spices, tea, coffee powder, handicrafts, honey, eucalyptus oil, jackfruit and mangoes.

The closest airports from here are in Coimbatore- about 140km away, Chennai – about 575km away and Ooty – 36 km away. For those driving from Bangalore for a weekend getaway, Masinagudi is about 260km away and takes five hours to reach. From Mysore it is about 106km away.