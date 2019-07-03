It’s the perfect time of the year to visit Matheran, one of the most environment-friendly places in Maharashtra. With the monsoons in full swing, the hilly town is carpeted in a lush cover of green. Popularly also known as the ‘Gift of Maharashtra,’ and surrounded by the beautiful Sahyadri mountains, these are the places to explore to experience the best of Matheran.

If you crave for gorgeous mountain vistas, Echo Point is the place for you. Head there to experience a cocktail-coloured sunset and sample a delicious range of street food on offer, courtesy of the many food stalls there. It’s a perfect place to spend a quiet evening with your loved ones.

Even Louisa Point is among the most perfect view points of Matheran since it’s at quite an altitude. It offers sweeping views of the tallest of peaks in and around the town. You can also get a glimpse of ancient forts such as Vishalgarh and Prabel from this point as well as some breath-taking views of waterfalls and lake-side parks.

Among all the lakes in Matheran, Charlotte Lake, at a distance of 30km from the main town, is the most scenic. Known for its fresh water and idyllic set-up, it’s quite a hit among adventure enthusiasts, since it requires a bit of a trek to reach the lake. It’s a haven for migratory birds as well, so go with your cameras in tow for some incredible pictures of avifauna.

Marking the end of the mountain range of Matheran, Alexander Point is where you must head for some intense trekking and horse-riding. The point affords stunning views of other attractions such as Rambag Point, Gadbut Point and Paladari Lake.

Often missed out by many travellers, One Tree Hill is a secluded spot on top of the mountain and requires one to cover a difficult trek to reach this point. With beautiful trees on one side and a deep valley on the other, One Tree Point is one of the most picture-perfect places in Matheran.