One of the most historic cities of Uttar Pradesh, Meerut is perfect for a quick getaway from Delhi. With settlements dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, it is a must-visit for anybody interested in ancient Indian history. From gardens to temples and churches, here are the top-most attractions of Meerut.

Augarnath Mandir

Also known as Kalipaltan Mandir, this temple is less of a religious site and more of a historic monument in Meerut. That’s because the temple was one of the centres where the mutineers planned their operations during the revolt of 1857. The temple also houses a memorial built in the honour of the 1857 martyrs.

St. John’s Church

With a seating capacity of 10,000 people, the church is considered one of the oldest in North India. Established by the East India Company in 1819, the church showcases neo-colonial style of architecture. A few battles were also fought here between the Indians and the British during the revolt of 1857.

Martyr’s Memorial

The 30 metres high marble pillar situated at Bhainsali mostly comes alive during functions that are organised during the national holidays of India. The memorial complex is also home to the Government Freedom Struggle Museum dedicated to the first war of Indian independence.

Gandhi Bagh

A centrally located garden, Gandhi Bagh is known for its serene environs. It was known as the ‘Company Garden,’ before India’s independence. The highlight of the park is the musical fountain show that takes place every evening. While the garden has multiple entrances, only one entrance is kept open for the public.

Shahpeer’s Mausoleum

A gorgeous 17th-century red sandstone structure, the partly incomplete tomb was erected by Nur Jahan in honour of Hazrat Shahpeer, who was believed to be the teacher of Jehangir. Listed under the Archaeological Survey of India as a national heritage monument, the best part about it are the intricate Nakkashi stone paintings.