Monsoons have arrived in Mumbai and travellers have started planning their trips for this season. Monsoon is unarguably the best time to visit the hill stations; it’s a pleasure to walk through lush hills and pass the freshly filled lakes and rivers. Lashing rains, a damp breeze in your hair and a steaming cup of chai and cheese pakodas are just some of the things that are synonymous with the annual monsoons. Here’s a list of places to visit in Maharashtra this monsoon.

Korigad

Korigad (also called Koraigad, Koarigad or Kumwarigad) is a fort located about 20km away from Lonavla in Pune district, Maharashtra. Its date of construction is not known but it likely goes back to the 16th-century. Located 929m above sea level, this fort was incorporated into the kingdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji along with other forts of Lohagad, Visapur, Tung and Tikona in 1657. The interesting part about the fort is that its wall are completely intact and one can walk along its entire perimeter.

Umberkhind

This is a trek steeped in history. It is in these ravines or ‘khind’ that Shivaji Maharaj defeated the Uzbek general Kartalab Khan by trapping, ambushing and attacking his armies from all sides in the dense forests. The trek starts from Umberkhind, where you cross meadows and streams and climb to reach the plateau below Duke’s Nose. This one’s a trek that combines all kinds of terrain and makes the most of the rains. The total walking duration is 4 – 6 hours.



Waghjai

There are about 200 passes that connect the coastal plains of the Konkan with the plains of the Deccan Plateau. A trek to this treasure trove is surreal; you’ll cross some of the most beautiful waterfalls, countless wild-flowers, muddy tracks and wispy clouds. The trail climbs up gradually from Nadsur to Telbaila Village in Aamby valley. The route is named ‘Waghjai’ after the eponymous guardian deity of the route.

Visapur

The twin forts of Lohagad and Visapur have played an important role in guarding the ancient trade routes and the Bhaja and Bedse Caves. Unlike Lohagad, about which much has been written, Visapur is fairly less known. Visapur though is a very big fort with excellent fortification. It has a large plateau on the top.