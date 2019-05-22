When we think of Gujarat, Navsari is perhaps one of the places to never cross the mind. That’s because it’s an extremely offbeat place in general; yet has a lot to offer to the intrepid traveller. Located to the south of Gujarat, this ancient town has had many names such as Nag Vardhana and Nag Sarika, before it came to be known as Navsari. These are some of the must-visit places in this town:

Somnath Temple

Legend goes that, this temple was constructed by the collective efforts of the Sun and Moon Gods as well as Bhimadeva and Lord Krishna. A magical structure right on Arabian Sea, the temple was believed to have been made of gold, silver, and wood, with a towering dome that is 108 feet high. The highlight of the temple are the rivers of Kaveri, Kharera and Ambika that flow through the temple site rendering a sacred ambiance to the place.

Dandi Beach

This ones a historic beach; this is where Mahatma Gandhi marched to (hence, called Dandi March) in full force from Ahmedabad to protest against the British monopoly on salt-making in the year 1930. However, today, Dandi Beach is one of the most serene attractions of Gujarat; known for its soft, blackish sand and a clean overall environment.

Ajmalgadh

Ajmalgadh is a weekend getaway situated in the Sahyadri Hills near Vansda town of Navsari district. Legend goes that, it served as a shelter to Zoroastrians or the Parsi community, when they wandered in the dense forests of Ajmalgadh to protect their sacred fire cauldron. The cave which was used to protect the holy fire, however, has been closed by the local administration. A pillar has been erected on the hill-top describing the story.

The Meherjirana Library

This is one of the oldest libraries in the south of Gujarat. It was established by the first dastur – Parsi or Zoroastrian priest – Meherjirana, who was also born in Navsari.

The nearest airport from Navsari is in Vadodara, about 170km away. It takes about 3.5 hours to reach Navsari from the airport by road.