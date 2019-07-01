Located in Alwar, Rajasthan, the historical town of Neemrana is a must-visit for the discerning traveller. About 120km from Delhi and 150km from Jaipur, Neemrana falls within the Golden Triangle Circuit. The town transports the visitor to the bygone era with its stunning forts, temples, lakes and springs.

One of the highlights of the town is the Neemrana Fort Palace, a quintessential case of fort-turned-hotel, where a stay for at least a night is highly recommended. An architectural marvel, it was built in 1864, under the rule of Prithvi Raj Chauhan.

Another attraction one shouldn’t miss is the Bala Quila, also known as the Alwar Fort. Located atop a hill, the fort affords beautiful sweeping views of the entire city. The grandeur of the fort can be attributed to its 74 towers; go with some extra time in hand so you can explore those as well.

One of the best national reserves for tigers in the country, Sariska National Park too commands a visit, though it’s ideally not very close to Neemrana. With the Aravalli’s encircling the park, it’s a treat to spot wildlife such as leopard, Royal Bengal tiger, ambar, four-horned antelopes, crocodile, hyena and the jungle cat here.

Depending on how much time you have in hand, you can explore other attractions such as the Baori or indulge in a zip-lining tour, admire the sunset from Neemrana Fort, pamper yourself at a relaxing spa, take a vintage car ride, and taste the most authentic Rajasthani fare in Neemrana.

Vinay Vilas Mahal, also known as City Palace, will interest the history buffs. Converted into a museum, it is a perfect blend of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture and offers a number of interesting things to look at such as the murals, paintings, throne and intricate mirror work.

The nearest airport from Neemrana is the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, some 100 kilometres away.