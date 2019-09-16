New Delhi: There will be no beach shacks in Goa to welcome tourists next month as the state government has not yet submitted a mandatory Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), stated a report.

In view of this irregularity, the beach shack policy of the state government has been put on hold by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) until the plan is submitted. Failing to submit the plan by August 31 this year, the state government has asked a grace period of six more months in order to finish all the formalities necessary to formulate the CZMP. The purpose of the CMPZ is to demarcate the coastal areas into commercial, environment and no development zones.

On Friday, the President of the All Goa Shack Owners Association Cruz Cardozo told news agency IANS, “We have not read the copy of the order yet, but the delay will affect our livelihood.”

Goa’s shacks are synonymous with Goa’s beaches and have to be disbanded with the onset of monsoon every year. Every year before the commencement of the tourism season in March, the state Tourism Ministry conducts a lottery for allotment of beach shacks. The shacks are mandatorily dismantled ahead of the rainy season on May 31.

On August 31 this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led cabinet gave its nod to the beach shack policy to set up over 350 beach shacks along Goa’s 105 km-long coastline, which is dotted with popular beaches.

The state government has assured that it will take adequate steps to ensure that there is minimum delay in the allotment of beach shacks.

“The government will petition the NGT that the shacks are not permanent structures and are temporary only for the season. The Coastal Zone Management policy will be finalised by November and submitted before the Tribunal,” Goa Port Minister Michael Lobo said.

(With inputs from IANS)