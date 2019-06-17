The historic town of Nuh in Haryana is located at a distance of 47km from Gurgaon, and a must visit for all history buffs. Among all the architectural marvels of this city, the most important ones are the Tomb of Sheikh Musa, also known as the Shaking Minarets, and the Temple of Hathor.

If there’s extra time in hand, visit Kotla, located about 7km from Nuh. Famous for several ancient relics and heritage sites, don’t forget to explore the exquisite Kotla Mosque made of grey quartzite and red sandstones and inscriptions on the gateway.

View this post on Instagram Beautiful Mosque 🕌 A post shared by Nasir Hussain (@nasirhussain6660) on May 15, 2019 at 9:47am PDT



Closer to the centre of the city is Nalhar Shiva Temple, located at the base of the Aravali Range. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and surrounded by picturesque mountains, this place is a treat to the eyes and the soul. There’s a natural reservoir that can be accessed by the stairs behind the temple.

Another great attraction is the Nuh Colonial Tehsil Building built by the British in 1872. The grand architectural style lends it a certain charm; it is now a state protected monument under the State Archaeology Department.

Chuhi Mal Pond, or Chuhi Mal Ka Talaab is an 18th-century water tank that comprises a covered and arcaded gateway, four ghats with steps leading to the waterbody, octagonal-shaped chhatris of red sandstone built on the bastion, and two historic temples housing the idols of Shiva, Hanuman and Durga. The cenotaphs are especially lovely with inscriptions of floral and animal motifs and arches in a mixed style of Mughal and Rajput architecture.

While the best time to visit here would be during winters, it’s also a delight during monsoons. Also, if you’re touring Delhi’s monuments and learning about India’s ancient history, you can easily couple Nuh in your itinerary. The nearest airport from Nuh is in Delhi, and the nearest railhead in Palwal, about 32km away.