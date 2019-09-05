New Delhi: Nestled in the lap of nature and blessed with blissful wonders, the eastern Indian state of Odisha is a visual delight for every tourist. Be it summer or winter, the culturally enriching state has a long list of tourist attractions to cater to the needs of visitors all through the year. Lakes, waterfalls, biosphere reserves, hot springs, sun-kissed sea beaches, temples, and museums are some of the tourist places that make the state a must-visit destination.

The enchanting charm of this state can’t really be described in words but only can be explored by tourists who have deep love for nature.

Starting from natural wonders to religious sites, some of the eye-catching tourist places of the state are visited by a large number of people from across the country and the world.

This tiny-yet-wonderful coastal state offers visitors marvellous architectural wonders of forts and temples along with serene lakes. Here is a list of some of the unexplored places to visit in Odisha.

Daringibadi Hill Station

Popularly known as the Kashmir of Odisha, Daringibadi is the only place in the state which experiences snowfall during winter. Gifted with natural resources, it is a must-see place for pine trees, coffee plantations, and serene valleys along with hill-view parks, botanical gardens, waterfall, and emu farming. Echoing valleys and wonderful meadows make Daringbadi a summer retreat for nature lovers.

Located in Kandhamal district, this place is accessible by rail and road as well. To reach here by rail, tourists need to get down at Berhampur railway station which is about 125 kilometres away from this place. To reach here by road, people can hire a taxi from places like Berhampur, Phulbani or Balliguda.

Bhitarkanika Mangroves

Spread over a land of 650 sq km in the river delta of Brahmani and Baitarani, Bhitarkanika Mangroves offer tourists an easy-yet-cozy wildlife experience. A national park in the area is home to endangered saltwater crocodiles, Indian python, King Cobra, black ibis, darters and several other varieties of flora and fauna.

To reach here by rail, the nearest railway station would be Bhadrakh which is around 77km away. And to reach here by road, the most convenient route would be to drive from Bhubaneswar via Rajnagar which takes almost four to five hours.

Raghurajpur Artist Village

A short drive of just 10 kms from Puri, you will land in a village that will take you back to the portals of history. You will literally feel like stepping into a virtual art gallery that will give you a visual glimpse of artisans making paintings on palm leaves. And, in this village, every house is a museum and every person is an artist. They do ‘pattachitra’ painting, an art form that dates back to 4th century.

A heritage village and a silent tourist attraction, Raghurajpur is 55 kms from state capital Bhubaneshwar.

Harishankar Falls

Located on the southern slope of Gandhamardhan hills in the Rourkela city of Odisha, Harishankar falls is a famous pilgrimage site that draws a large number of devotees each year. It is also a fantastic place for a one-day picnic.

Harishankar Temple is another tourist attraction here. Major festive occasions such as Ekadashi, Sankranti, Shivratri, Makar Sankranti, and Maagha Mela attract tourists from across the state

To reach here by rail, the nearest railway station would be Harishankar Road, only 32 km from the temple. Regular taxis are available to the temple from this railway station as well.