One of the most sacred pilgrimage spots in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar derives its name from its shape which resembles the symbol of ‘Om.’ Omkareshwar is an island with two high hills divided by a valley and boasts of abundant natural beauty, pilgrimage centres and architectural wonders.

Legend goes that, after Lord Shiva had once visited here to sleep or ‘shayan,’ since then the ‘Shayan Aarti‘ is performed here every evening. It’s a gorgeous riverside destination; thanks to rivers Narmada and Kaveri meeting at Omkareshwar.

One of the primary attractions here is the 11th-century Gauri Somnath Temple that can be reach after climbing 287 steep stairs. The Omkareshwar Temple, too is worth a visit; they say that the fourth of the twelve most sacred Jyotirlingas is situated here. Another temple which is also known to house the fourth Jyotirlinga is Mamleshwar Temple. Devotees are allowed to touch the Jyotirlinga and offer prayers here. Located right opposite Omkareshwar Temple on the other side of river Narmada, a trip to the town is incomplete without visiting this temple.

Other notable shrines worth visiting are the Siddhanath Temple, Satmatrika Temple, Ranmukteshwar Temple, and Kedareshwar Temple.

Apart from temples, Omkareshwar is also home to beautiful caves that highlight its rich history. Located 9km away from the town, Kajal Rani Cave is a great place for photographers and nature lovers. It’s a great scenic place to explore for its pristine beauty.

Of the several ghats situated on the banks of river Narmada, Fanase Ghat is a traveller’s delight. The ghat attracts millions of devotees every year who take a dip in the sacred Narmada and offer their prayers to the Gods here. Another one is the Peshawar Ghat, known for its impeccable scenic beauty and peaceful surrounds. It especially comes alive during festivals such as Diwali, Dusshera and Maha Shivratri.