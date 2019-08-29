Delhi’s food scene is as grand and diverse as its history. It’s nearly impossible to fit the whole of Delhi’s iconic food joints in one go; the best way to cover them is by being area-specific. The narrow by-lanes of Old Delhi narrate stories through an overwhelming relationship via food that started way back during the Mughal era. On one side could be the majestic Jama Masjid radiating culture, and on the other you could be digging into a plate of sumptuous kebabs. So, if you’re in a mood to go on a food trail through Delhi’s oldest gullies, here’s where you should make a pit-stop to fuel up.

Karim’s

This is one name that is on every meat lovers mind. A descendant of one of the cooks in the royal court of a Mughal emperor went on to open Karim’s and as they say, the rest is history. Established in 1913, Karim’s is where you’ve got to try the heavenly kebabs, divine mutton nahari, aromatic biryani and fragrant curries.

Moti Mahal or Kake di Hatti

This is the real deal if you wish to have some legendary butter chicken and tandoori chicken to satiate your hunger. If you’re a vegetarian and want to do the kulcha, paneer butter masala and kaali dal, then look no further and head straight to the modest Kake di Hatti.



Natraj Dahi Bhalla

Arguably the most famous in Delhi, Natraj has had only two items on the menu since it opened in 1940 – dahi bhalla and aloo tikki. If you think snacks, think Natraj.

Khemchand Adesh Kumar’s Daulat ki Chaat

Much like Varanasi’s ‘Malaiyo,’ Daulat ki Chaat is this sublime frothy and creamy sweet dish made of churned milk and garnished with khoya and saffron. You’ll find them selling like hot cakes in Dariba, Kinari Bazaar, Daryaganj and even Paranthe-wali gully.

Old Famous Jalebi Wala

If that is too experimental for you, and you want to stick to old classics, head to this shop that has been around since 1884. The jalebis here are fried in home-made desi ghee and dunked in syrup made of desi khandsari sugar; an absolute delight to the Indian palate.