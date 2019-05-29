Orchha, in Madhya Pradesh, has been selected to enter the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and for good reason. It’s a place with an extremely special cultural and religious significance. And is just the right fit to represent India’s glorious past on an international front.

Built in the 16th-century by Bundela Dynasty’s famous King – Rudra Pratap Singh, Orchha boasts of a mix of Bundela as well as Mughal style of architecture, thanks to the closeness between the King of Bundela Dynasty, and the then Mughal emperor Jahangir.



Located on the banks of the river Betwa, Orchha is tucked away in the Niwari district of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh. It’s about 80km away from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh and 15km away from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Celebrated for its rich and ancient architecture of Chaturbhuj Temple, Orchha Fort Complex, there’s an incredible lot to see and do in this town. It is especially famous for its two elevated minarets called Saavan and Bhadon; and its four opulent palaces such as Jahangir Palace, Rai Praveen Mahal, Raja Mahal, and Sheesh Mahal.

The reason why the palaces of Orchha are such a spectacle is because they were made following the Bundela School of Architecture; with geometric patterns, flower and peacock paintings, and antique mural paintings adorning its interiors. Also, look out for the ‘Chhatris’ or cenotaphs constructed in honour of the erstwhile rulers of Orchha.

Another great attraction in the city is the Sri Ram Raja Mandir. It is the only temple in India where Lord Ram is worshipped as a King and not as a deity.

Now that Orchha is finally on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is only a matter of time that it sees itself in the final list, putting India on the world map once again.