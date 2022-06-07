New Delhi: The airfare for travel from Dubai to India is likely to increase in the coming months. There is supposed to be a sharp increase in the prices of flights bound for India from the UAE. The current price of one ticket to India stands at approximately Dh1,500 ( Rs 31,728.41) to Dh1,600( Rs 33,843.63), depending on the destination, Dubai-based English daily Khaleej Times reported. This fare could jump to Dh3,000 ( Rs 63,408.70) in July and August.Also Read - Inaugural Edition Of UAE's International League T20 To Be Held In January-February 2023

Dubai, (United Arab Emirates) is a popular tourist destination and may witness a surge in airfares to several Indian cities in the coming months. Since the months of June, July, and August are summer vacation times, the demand for travel from Dubai to the Indian subcontinent is most likely to increase with the expats returning to their home countries. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Airfare to Qatar Shoot Up 1900%; Dubai to be Choice of Stay For Fans

According to a Google search, the current prices range is from Rs 21,000 to Rs 27,000 for one ticket for the month of June. For July, it increases up to Rs. 30,000.

“Flights to home countries are expensive while flying to Europe and the US is a challenge. Airfares to popular destinations to India, Pakistan and other Indian subcontinent countries will see a sharp increase in the coming weeks as expat families will increasingly fly to their home countries,” said Avinash Adnani, managing director of Pluto Travels as told to Khaleej Times.

Travel requirements for UAE Citizens:

It will be for the first time that travellers can travel outside Dubai without furnishing a Covid-19 negative PCR report or take approval from the General Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security prior to returning to the UAE.

Much to the relief of the citizens, under the UAE travel protocol for UAE Nationals 18 years old and above, they must meet one of the following requirements to travel out of Dubai effective immediately:

Must have completed one (1) dose of an approved vaccine and a period of one month has not lapsed from the date of the vaccination and the date of travel;

or

Must have competed two (2) doses of an approved vaccine; or if not vaccinated, the passenger must produce a valid negative Covid‑19 PCR Test certificate that is issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection and the time of boarding the aircraft. The COVID‑19 PCR test certificate has to be issued from an approved health service provider and must contain a QR code.

The following categories of UAE Nationals are exempted from the specified travel conditions provided they obtain an official letter from the relevant health authority in the UAE:

– Individuals medically exempted from taking the vaccine

– Humanitarian cases

– Individuals travelling for medical and/or treatment purposes

Any exception must be obtained by the individuals from the relevant authorities before arrival at the airport or making travel arrangements.

Requirements for all passengers arriving in Dubai:

Starting 26 February 2022, passengers travelling to Dubai from all countries (GCC included) must fulfil one of the below requirements:

– Present a valid vaccination certificate(s) reflecting that the passenger is fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the WHO or the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and includes a QR code

– Present a valid negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection to the time of boarding and the certificate must be issued by an approved health service provider with a QR code

– Present a valid medical certificate issued by the relevant authorities that the passenger has recovered from COVID‑19 within 1 month from the date of recovery to the date of arrival