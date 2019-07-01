Perched at 8,230 feet and covered in dense forests, Phadamchen is a quaint little village on the Silk Route just 15 kilometres from Rongli and 5 kilometres from Zuluk in Sikkim. The reason why Phadamchen is a must-visit for travellers is because it has the most consistently pleasant weather throughout the year in the state.

If you want to experience the mesmerising sunrise, panoramic views, good old country roads minus the spine-chilling cold of a high altitude place then Phadamchen is your best bet. Phadamchen affords some of the best views of the valleys and forests of the Himalayan foothills and since it is surrounded by thick temperate forests, it is an ideal place for passionate bird watchers.

From a variety of avifauna such as the fulvetta, laughing thrushes, steppe eagles, honey buzzard, wren, great tit, and pheasant to wildlife such as leopard and Himalayan black bear – there’s a great deal of flora and fauna that one can spot in this village.

One of the must-dos in Phadamchen is taking an early morning walk to Thambi View Point (at 11,200 feet above sea level) to catch one of the most surreal sunrises over the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga.

Other notable attractions in and around Phadamchen include the placid Kupup Lake, Kalpokhri Lake, Adi Baba Mandir, Nathang Valley, the highest golf course in the world near Kupup Lake and the beautiful Tsomgo Lake.

A trip to Phadamchen is incomplete if you don’t stay in a home-stay. Built with modern facilities like geysers and western style attached washrooms, these home-stays not only offer breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains but also provide authentic meals made of locally sourced ingredients.

You can reach Phadamchen by hiring a car from Siliguri, NJP or Bagdogra. The distance from Siliguri and NJP to Phadamchen is about 115km and from Bagdogra it’s around 118km. To visit Phadamchen (or any other place on the Silk-route) you have to get an Inner Line Permit from Rongli, as it is heavily guarded by the Indian Army.