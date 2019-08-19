This Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to visit these 15 destinations by 2022 to give a boost to the domestic tourism sector. Here are the places he mentioned that are worthy of a visit from across the length and breadth of the country.

Rajasthan

Bundi, a captivating town known for its palaces, forts and temples built in unique architectural style is an ideal destination for those who want to experience Rajasthani culture in a countryside setting. Then there’s Chittorgarh Fort in Chittorgarh that gives major insight into the history of the Rajputs.

North-East

From Majuli in Assam, which is one of the biggest freshwater river islands in the world, to Dzukou Valley (also known as the ‘Valley of Flowers’) in Nagaland that’s said to be ideal for those looking for lush greenery and lots of serenity. Even Tsogmo Lake in Sikkim is a stunning natural wonder worth a visit, though you would first need to obtain a Protected Area Permit from Gangtok.

Uttarakhand

One of the least known places in the state, Chopta is gorgeous hamlet offering spectacular views of the Himalayas. It also acts as the trekking base for those headed to Tungnath and Chandrashilla. Similarly, Harsil is a picturesque village surrounded by snow-clad mountains, pine forests as well as gorgeous flora and fauna.



Karnataka

Abbey Falls in Coorg is unmissable; the cascading water falls from a height of 70 feet providing a spectacular view for nature lovers.

Gujarat

A small town, Patan has massive spiritual and historical significance. It is best known for its UNESCO world heritage site Rani Ki Vav.

Maharashtra

Located in the Western Ghats about three hours from Mumbai, Naneghat is a hit among trekkers and explorers especially during the monsoons. The highlight of Naneghat is a waterfall that flows in reverse direction because of the force of the winds.

Tamil Nadu

One of the most pristine towns in Tamil Nadu, Theni is known for its tea garden, river beds, dams, temples and waterfalls. Even Pulicat Lake located on the boundary of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, is home to many migratory birds and a birder’s delight.

View this post on Instagram Beautiful Samsing Valley #dooars A post shared by Anirban (@anirjustgoeson) on Apr 22, 2019 at 9:19pm PDT

West Bengal

Samsing, a little hamlet near Darjeeling is a must-visit for those who wish for complete peace and quietude. Home to lush green tea gardens, it is also the gateway to Neora Valley National Park.

Andhra Pradesh

Gandikota is a small village offering splendid views of the gorge formed by river Pennar cutting through Erramala Hills.

Kerala

Gavi is an eco hotspot, mainly famous for its wildlife. Since it’s part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, one gets to traverse tropical forests, grasslands, spectacular waterfalls and cardamom plantations.