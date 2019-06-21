Right at the edge of Trivandrum in Kerala, a little-known coastal town of Poovar boasts of the most serene nature that comprises of stretches of idyllic golden sand, azure waters and hordes of swaying palm trees. It’s a great beach destination; largely laid-back and unexplored.

So, if you’re looking for complete rejuvenation in the lap of nature, Poovar is just the place for you. From relaxing on the beach, to boating in the backwaters and interacting with the fisher community – this is a slow traveller’s paradise.

The prime attraction is the Poovar Beach, where the salty water of the Arabian Sea meets the freshwater of Neyyar river, forming a small estuary near the beach. The highlight of the beach is its serene golden stretches of sand fringed by coconut palm trees, while the water’s distinctive shades of azure blue and emerald green are a treat to go swimming in. Even the Golden Sand Beach is a beauty.

Unlike the beaches of Goa and Gokarna, Poovar is hardly ever crowded, let alone commercialised. That means you have the entire beach to yourself no matter what time of the year you visit. However, if you wish to swim, try not going between June to August when there are heavy undercurrents in the water.

For a quintessential Kerala experience, don’t forget to go on a boat cruise along the palm-fringed backwaters of Poovar. It’s especially a treat to bird-waters; keep an eye out for birds such as the brahminy kite, sea egret, kingfisher, Indian cormorant eagle and black darter. You will even get to see the local villagers going about their business, doing chores, while you meander through the backwaters. Poovar is an exotic place to re-connect with nature as well as appreciate the various mangrove forests, coconut groves and floating cottages.

The nearest airport from here is the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, approximately 21 miles away, while the nearest railway station is Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, approximately 16 miles away.