If you’re wary of the over-tourism in popular hill stations of Shimla, Manali and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, it’s time for you to explore hidden gems like Pragpur. While Pragpur has remained largely unexplored, the town has a lot on offer; from 300-year-old havelis to British-era manors.

Home to a thousand-odd people, Pragpur has been referred to as the Heritage Village since the state government declared it as one in 1977. The reason are the attractive mansions, temples and serais that were constructed here some a couple of hundreds of years ago. They’re supremely distinctive in their appearance with the slate roofed houses, painted tiles, Lahori bricks and mud-plastered walls.



One of the primary attraction is the Kuthiala Complex that houses the 300-year-old royal residence. Its exposed brickwork reinforced with iron plates (to protect it from earthquakes) is the highlight of the structure. Then there’s the 200-year-old Chaujjad Haveli that has a lovely facade of decorative arches; Butail Niwas known for its grand architecture and integrated units of cowsheds and stables; Banta Dwar with an attractive red facade of painted flowers and wrought iron railings and Lala Rerumal’s Haveli known for the Mughal style-gardens and vintage wooden doors and stucco work.

And then the clean cobble-stoned alleys running through the village just adds a dose of indefinite charm to Pragpur. Just a 2km walk away, Garli, Pragpur’s sister village, also has some gorgeous colonial houses. Especially, Rai Mohan Lal’s house which is a typical example of an early 19oo’s British wood-brick-stained glass house with weather vanes and brick chimney turrets.

If you have some extra time in hand, visit the temples in Kangra for some unadulterated peace and tranquility. A leisurely visit to Kaleshwar Temple and the lesser-known Dada Sibba Temple are highly recommended. The nearest airports are in Chandigarh (193km/4 hours) and Kangra’s Gaggal (55km/ 1.5 hours).