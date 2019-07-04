A secret gem in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Ramgarh has found a place again on the map of late, courtesy the good name it has earned by word of mouth. Travellers who visit this heavenly hamlet can’t stop gushing about it; especially its verdant orchards of apples, apricots, peaches and pears that have earned it the moniker ‘Fruit Bowl of Kumaon.’

Divided into two parts: Malla and Talla, Ramgarh is situated at an elevation of 1,729 meters above sea level in Nainital district. Avid travellers prefer it to the slightly noisy Nainital because it offers unadulterated peace and tranquility.

However, it’s the overall beauty of Ramgarh that strikes one as extraordinary. From unobstructed majestic views of the Himalayas to incredible quietude, Ramgarh goes way back in terms of being a favourite. Renowned personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore and Narain Swami had established their ashrams here; infact Rabindranath Tagore had written some of his poems at Ramgarh.

If you’re interested in exploring architecture dating back to the British colonial period, a walk through the town is highly recommended. The hill station is still home to some iconic ancestral buildings, that are now used as inspection bungalows and temporary stay palaces.

Other attractions here include Nathuakhan, a ravishing hamlet nearby, at an altitude of 6,365 feet above sea level. You can enjoy leisurely nature walks, meditate or can relax in the beautiful gardens here. Keep an eye out for the most picturesque forests, verdant valleys and hilly terrains.

If time permits, explore Mukteshwar, most famous for its 350-year-old Mukteshwar Dham Temple whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva. The immaculate beauty of Mukteshwar has a lot else to offer; you can get a view of major peaks of Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot, Nandaghunti, Trishul and Panchachuli from the town.

The nearest airport from here is the Pantnagar Airport, about 76km from Ramgarh. It is well-connected to Delhi with daily flights.