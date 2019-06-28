With the gorgeous Kanchenjunga as its backdrop, Ravangla is the perfect place for a holiday if all you want is to immerse yourself in serenity and peace. While you’ll be perfectly fine doing nothing here, there are some beautiful temples and monasteries that you can explore in case you want to step out for a bit. Among the monasteries, Bonn Monastery, Ralang Monastery and Palchen Choeling Monastery are the top must-visit ones.

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, Ravangla offers some great adventure sport options too. Located at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level, the best sport to try here is trekking, thanks to the enticing trekking trails to Borong Village, Maenam Hill or Kewzing. These treks will offer you a chance to interact with the locals and learn about their culture and mountain way of life.

The north-east is known for its sprawling tea estates and Rvangla is no exception. A visit to Temi Tea Estate is highly recommended. Other top attractions to visit here include Buddha Park, Yungdrung Kundrakling, Old Ralang Gompa, the historical market of Kewzing, and Ralong Hot Springs.



Ravangla is also home to gorgeous flora and fauna, and is a delight especially for bird-watchers. You will get to spot a lot of Himalayan birds here such as the verditer flycatcher, blue-fronted redstart, grey bushchat, dark-throated thrush, blue whistling-thrush, and white-browed fantail among others.

A trip to this quaint town in incomplete without carrying some souvenirs back home. Make sure you get something authentic, such as the traditionally designed carpets, shawls, wooden carvings and handicrafts made by Tibetan refugees.

Last but not the least, a trip to the Rayong Sunrise View Point is highly recommended because it offers a spell-binding view of the sun rising over the Chola Range of Bhutan, a moment that will be etched in your memory forever.