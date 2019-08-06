Known for its rich iron ore deposits and one of the largest steel plants in India, Rourkela is a planned city in the northern part of Odisha. However, it is surrounded by picturesque hills and is home to enchanting rivers, along with many attractions that must be visited by culture vultures. Here are the top attractions in the city.

Hanuman Vatika

One of the most serene gardens in Rourkela, Hanuman Vatika houses one of the tallest statues of Lord Hanuman in the world. It is believed that Lord Hanuman dwelled here in ancient times. Run by the Odisha government, the garden also contains several shrines dedicated to various Hindu deities. Other recreations parks in the city include: Indira Gandhi Park, Jubilee Park, and Ispat Nehru Park Udyaan.

Vedvyas Temple

Located on the banks of Brahmani river, Vedvyas Temple is believed to be the spot where the Hindu epic – Mahabharata – was written. There’s a school, a hermitage and ancient caves in the Vedvyas Temple complex that makes visiting it a culturally rich experience.

Vaishnodevi Temple

Said to be the replica of the original Vaishnodevi Temple located in Jammu and Kashmir, this temple is located atop a hill and affords sweeping panoramic views of the entire city of Rourkela. The temple was opened to public in 2007 and comes alive especially during the festivals of Diwali, Holi and Dusshera.

Mandira Dam

Built across Sankh river, the water from this dam is used in the Rourkela Steel Plant. However, the reservoir offers boating facilities and is a great way to find some quiet amidst the natural beauty of the city.

Darjeeng

Located on the banks of Brahmani river, Darjeeng is another famous picnic spot near Rourkela. The place has incredible natural beauty, thanks to the lush surrounds and the picturesque Deodhar gorge, located some 2 kilometres away. This place is especially a delight during the hot and humid summer months.