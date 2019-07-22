About an hour’s drive from Chandigarh, Rupnagar is a great historic place in Punjab that must be visited by every traveller who’s interested in the Sikh culture and community. Earlier known as Ropar, the district is one of the first sites of the Harappa and Indus Valley Civilization. The city got its name after the 11th-century King Rokeshar’s son – Rup Sen. Here are the top attractions of Rupnagar:

Virasat-e-Khalsa

One of the most revered museums on Sikhism, Virasat-e-Khalsa is located in the town of Anandpur Sahib. It’s a tribute to the 500 plus years of Sikh history and the 300th anniversary of Khalsa Panth, based on the scriptures by the tenth and the last guru – Guru Gobind Singh. It’s a must-visit for all history buffs.

Archeological Museum

Located on the banks of river Sutlej, this museum exhibits the archaeological remains of the excavated site of Harappa. The relics and antiquities include jewellery, beads, metal implements, earthen-ware, wheeled toys and shards from painted grey ware pottery. There are also objects from the Gupta, Kushana and Shakya periods on show; such as the copper and bronze carved figurines and gold coins.

Nangal Wetland

Drawing its nourishment from river Sutlej, Nangal Wetland is a birder’s paradise. Home to both resident and migratory birds, the most commonly spotted avifauna here include the Indian parakeet, Indian cuckoo, red jungle fowl, wood shrike, yellow-eyed babbler, crested bunting and sarus crane. The wetland is also home to endangered species like the Indian pangolin along with other animals such as the Indian otter, hog deer, and sambar.

Anandpur Sahib

This holy town is a treasure trove of Gurudwaras. Considered as one of the five holy seats of Sikhism, the site holds immense religious significance for Sikhs. Among the most distinguished ones that command a visit are Gurudwara Keshgarh Sahib, Gurudwara Bhora Sahib, Gurudwara Anandgarh Sahib, Gurudwara Sis Ganj, Gurudwara Manji Sahib and Gurudwara Mai Jito.