While there’s no one season to go camping, monsoons is when you need to be a little extra cautious. From going fully prepared to allowing yourself to also go with the flow is the balance one must aim to strike during camps. Whether you’re traversing the Himalayas or are somewhere deep in the Western Ghats and the Nilgiris, here are a few safety measures to exercise:

Maintain hygiene

If you don’t want to fall sick during camping, maintain hard-core cleanliness as a thumb rule. Don’t go around in wet clothes and shoes, keep your hands and gadgets sanitised and bathe at least once a day so that your body isn’t a breeding ground for bacteria.

Carry a survival and medical kit

Since camping is mostly done in remote locations, be prepared for all kinds of contingencies. Which means, you must pack smartly: from a sleeping bag to water purification tablets, torches and flashlights, rain coats, antibiotics, mosquito repellents to loads of dry, healthy snacks.

Leave no plastics behind at the campsite

Enough and more is known about the environmental hazards that plastic can cause. So while you’re having fun, do it responsibly. Don’t carry any plastic with you, and if you do, get it back. You can carry your own coffee mugs, and steel cutlery to cut down on unnecessary plastic waste. Also, remember to bury human-waste deep into the ground so that you leave the site clean enough to be used by other campers in the future.

Find a spot before sunset

Never leave pitching your tent for later after sunset. It must be done while there’s still light out. Survey your surroundings and get this out of your way because it’s truly difficult to find a safe spot after dark. Also, carry small tents as opposed to bigger ones, along with a rain shower curtain in case there’s a downpour. Also, brush up your skills of setting up a tent because if you don’t know how to do it properly, your night isn’t going to go as well as you had imagined.