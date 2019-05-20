South India is home to many offbeat places, and one such place is situated in the Hassan district of Karnataka called Sakleshpur. Apt for a quick summer getaway, Sakleshpur is a quaint hill station that boasts of a scenic environment and pleasant climate, courtesy the cardamom, coffee, pepper and areca plantations dotting its landscape.

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Sakleshpur is perched at an altitude of 949m above sea level. It is especially easier to access from cities like Bangalore, Mangalore and Mysore. While the town has a lot to see in terms of sightseeing, it is essentially quite famous for its trekking routes.

Among the best routes, the Bisle Reserve Forest trail is stunning. It’s about 45km away from the city, and afford a great experience amongst a variety of flora and fauna. Trekking to Kumara Parvatha is also highly recommended; for a tryst with the rich biodiversity of the place. For the seasoned trekker, going on the Green Route Trek is an absolute must. This trek starts on the railway tracks of Sakleshpur and goes upto Kukke Subramanya; crossing tunnels, bridges and waterfalls on the way. Apart from this, Agni Gudda is also a perfect spot for trekking as well as picnics and outdoor camping.

Now, for the sightseeing, a visit to Manjarabad Fort is a must for its Islamic style of architecture and the stunning aerial view ( it is perched at an altitude of 3,240 feet above sea level) of the Western Ghats. Also, in terms of natural beauty and architecture, Kukku Subrahmanya Temple commands a visit too. It is situated in the village of Subramanya amidst dense forests, majestic mountains and rivers, and is known to afford peace and tranquility to the traveller.

The second highest peak in Karnataka – Jenukal Gudda is perfect for a dreamy sunset. Surrounded by dense forest and coffee estates, it also offers a pleasant view of the Arabian Sea.

Another interesting attraction is the Bisle Ghat, also known as Bisle View Point. Home to a variety of flora and fauna, the most commonly spotted wildlife here are: tigers, deer, leopards, Malabar giant squirrel, and many types of reptiles and bird species. One is also afforded an astonishing view of three mountain ranges from here including Kumara Parvatha, Pushpagiri and Dodda Betta.