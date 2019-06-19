About 40km from Shimla, the quaint town of Salogra is tucked away in the Kalka-Shimla railway route. While it isn’t exactly on a traveller’s map, you can include it in your itinerary if you’re touring Himachal Pradesh. Salogra is known for its pristine beauty, majestic Himalayas, meandering streams and undulating terrain with dense forests. However, it’s relatively silent as compared to the nearby hill stations.

Though it’s a year-round destination, the right time to visit it is between April and October, when you don’t have to brave the bone-chilling cold here. Apart from getting your dose of peace and quietude in Salogra, there are places to see in and around the village as well. The most gorgeous place that one must check out is Krol Ka Tibba, situated 5km from Salogra. It’s a beautiful mountain that offers great trekking opportunities.

Then there’s the famous town of Solan, just 7km from Salogra. Known as the ‘mushroom city of India’ for its extensive mushroom farming, Solan affords some great views of the Himalayas thanks to its altitude at 1,467m above sea level. You can spot the highest peak Maitul from here.

The sleepy town of Salogra also has a small market, a few shops selling piping hot tea and snacks and a beautiful railway station located amidst rhododendrons trees. The roads leading to unexplored villages or into the wilderness are mostly lines with oaks and conifers that make it look straight out of a postcard. There aren’t any luxurious hotels or resorts here; so if you’re looking to stay here, you may have to choose from simple budgeted home-stays that will turn out to be your most enriching experience.

The nearest airport from here is in Chandigarh, about 75km away. The nearest rail-head is in Kalka, from where regular trains run to Delhi and Chandigarh.