Located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Sangla is a town that can easily pass off as a city, thanks to all the modern amenities it offers. With its close proximity to the Tibetan border, Sangla is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush vegetation including the famous apple and cherry orchards.

The primary attraction here is the Bapsa river that flows right through the town. A fast flowing river, Baspa passes through the Sangla Hills and if you’re attentive you can easily spot rainbows and brown touts on both sides of the river. This river is home to a wide variety of fishes, some of which are super rare. You must try crossing the river in a basket; it’s one of the most loved activities here. Also, the surroundings are perfect for camping by the river.

Home to some rather interesting forts, the one you shouldn’t miss is the Kamru Fort. Situated at a height of 2,600 metres above the sea level, the fort is an example of Sangla’s architectural brilliance. However, the fort also houses an idol dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya Devi and a Badrinath Temple in its premises. Though it’s a historic structure, it’s been partly converted into a religious spot as well.

If you want to visit the last inhabited village before the India – Tibet border, head to Chitkul, about 20km from Sangla. Chitkul too has the beautiful Bapsa running through it and the majestic mountains forming its backdrop. The highlight of the village is the temple of the local Goddess ‘Chitkul Maathi.’

Among other religious attractions, Bering Nag Temple too is an outstanding example of architectural brilliance of the town. The temple is said to be a must-visit especially during August-September, when the popular annual fair called Fulaich Festival is held.

If you want to feel the tranquility of nature, there’s no better place then the Sangla Meadow. Also known as Sangla Kanda, the meadow with the snow-capped Himalayas surrounding it on all sides is a perfect treat to the eyes.