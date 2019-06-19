Located in Madhya Pradesh, Satna has long been a hidden gem. While it’s always been known for popular religious places such as Chitrakoot, Birsinghapurm and Maihar, Satna is much more than its auspicious temples. It’s a relatively large region; and according to the epic Mahabharata, it was for for a very long time, reigned by the Chedi, Haihaya and Kalchuri Clans.

Bharhut, an ancient city in Satna is a must visit for anyone remotely interested in history. It’s replete with archaeological remnants of Buddhism. The most exotic attraction is the Bharhut Stupa – installed around 100 BC by Ashoka and later discovered in 1873 by Alexander Cunningham – its railings still have beautiful carvings with decorative themes, scenes and figures on them.

Another must visit is the Rewa Fort about 60km from Satna. Rewa Fort instantly transports you to the glorious past of the bygone era; the fine heritage fort has been converted into a property that provides accommodation to intrepid travellers who want to experience a royal stay.



And then of course, there’s the Khajuraho Temples, about 114km from Satna. The World Heritage Site is a personification of history, art, architecture, and a whole lot of culture. It is arguably one of the best architectural marvels of ancient India. The Khajuraho Temples were built by the Chandela Dynasty rulers in the 10th-11th centuries. All the 85 Jain and Hindu temples were made of sandstone, intricate carvings, and embellished art and sculpture. While every bit of it is stunning, the erotic carvings have always been in the limelight, putting Khajuraho on the global map.

Satna Airport is well connected to major cities in the country including Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. Other nearby airports include Khajuraho Airport, about 114km away and Jabalpur Airport, about 200km away. The nearest railway stations to Satna include Satna Railway Station, and Maihar Station.