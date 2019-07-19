The monsoon season is a delight for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts, especially if you live in Maharashtra. The Western peninsula, including the Deccan plateau is known for its exclusive mountain treks and trails. Saydongar trail is one such beautiful hike up the Western Ghats that connects the Konkan coast with the Deccan plateau. Saydongar trail is one of the least explored trails connecting you to nature, which is why it is imperative to undertake it during the monsoons.

The Saydongar trail begins from Karjat, a hill station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the Western Ghats. Taking you through lush greenery, varied landscapes, stunning view of the valleys and water streams, the trail makes for an exceptional experience. It is a very gradual trail with a lot of beautiful greenery around.

It is actually one of the old trade routes connecting Konkan to the Deccan through the trail. This trail was once utilised by ferries to load goods from the ports of Konkan and bring them to the markets in Pune. Today the route is a rare one with no villages or commercial travel in sight, except for the occasional local going about his business.

About 15 kilometres away from the Karjat station, Saydongar takes a maximum of four hours to reach the top of the hill. The trail requires a gradual hike and affords a good view of some of the hidden valleys, a couple of small streams and some gorgeous cascading waterfalls.

It is especially a treat during monsoons with the lush environment; however it takes some planning before you undertake the trek. It is important to take proper trekking shoes, rainproof clothes, drinking water, lunch and a backpack for a comfortable hiking experience. Wearing only full sleeved clothes for protection against insects and mosquito bites is highly recommended.