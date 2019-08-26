When you think about Hong Kong, the first thought that comes to mind is the delicious food. The city is teeming with wonderful surprises for travellers but if you are a vegetarian you might think there’s not much for you. Don’t worry, you won’t have to pack ready to eat meals with you on a trip to Hong Kong because unknown to most, Hong Kong is packed with vegetarian dining options. Here are the top few:

Maxim’s Palace, Harbour

Your trip to Hong Kong will not be complete without trying out dim sums! One of the best places to enjoy a full blown dim sum experience is Maxim’s Palace. Known commonly as City Hall among locals after its flagship outlet, the restaurant is one of the last remaining dim sum halls. You can pick bean curd rolls, steamed aubergine with bean paste, vegetable buns and vegetable dumplings to name a few.

Chi Lin Nunnery, Kowloon

Built in the 1930s in the style of the Tang dynasty, the Chi Lin Nunnery is one of the most beautiful monasteries in Hong Kong. Located on Diamond Hill, this Buddhist temple complex is a peaceful retreat from the bustling city with beautiful wooden architectural structures, serene lotus ponds and treasured Buddhist relics. The Nunnery also houses a simple vegetarian restaurant with large windows overlooking the garden and a waterfall. You can opt for the lunch meal which includes tea, soup, congee or rice, fruit and dim sums and delicious Cantonese dishes like braised soy dough with radish, deep-fried stuffed pumpkin, steamed enoki mushroom and much more.



Grassroots Pantry, Hollywood Road

Founded by Chef Peggy Chan, Grassroots is one of the earliest practitioners of the concept of farm to table and a strong advocate of ‘conscious eating’ and vegan foods. The restaurant embodies a healthy, fresh feel with its clean, minimalist and homely decor and plant based menu. The menu is concise and the dishes represent a twist on modern and classic recipes such as lemon chia seed pancakes, pulled jackfruit nachos, dragon maki roll made of eggplant and avocado, shitake gnocchi and plant cheeseboard.

Leisurely Veggie, Causeway Bay

The restaurant excels in both Asian and Western varieties of cuisines and tasty, scrumptious food. With elegant pastel interiors and large windows, they serve everything from Japanese handrolls to dim sum and linguine, plus an extensive selection of delectable desserts to finish your meal with. You can order the dinner set here that comes with a trio of salads and a mouth-watering walnut, beetroot and apple combo dish. This set also includes a flavoursome double-boiled soup and an asparagus and alfalfa hand roll.