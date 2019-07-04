The newest beach attraction in West Bengal, Shankarpur was a regular fishing harbour until it was re-discovered as a great beach getaway only recently. It is known as the twin beach of Digha (14km away), because of their close proximity. Since, the monsoons are here, it’s a great idea to pack your bags and hop into your car for the most lovely time on this beach. Here are some of the must-visit places in and round Shankarpur.

Shankarpur Beach

Clean waters, white sand and a gentle breeze – that the quintessential Shankarpur beach for you. It’s one of the most sought after beaches on the entire Eastern Coast, because the lack of distractions lends people the opportunity to spend as much time on the beach as possible. The mornings and evenings at the beach are especially peaceful; go with a camera in tow for some great pictures.

Tajpur

Located right on the shore of Bay of Bengal, Tajpur is one of the new additions on the map of Bengal. The prime attraction here is the pristine sea beach fringed with a dense forest of tamarisk trees. You will spot a huge number of red crabs on the beach. You can also head to the fishermen’s villages in the vicinity, for a simple, authentic meal.

View this post on Instagram #originalpic #fish #beachfun #beautifulfish A post shared by Uma Sethi (@umaseths) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:49am PDT



Mandarmani

A gorgeous resort village, Mandarmani lies at the northern end of Bay of Bengal. It’s a must visit if you wish to stay at an earthy resort with your family and friends instead of coming back the same day. Mandarmani is connected to Kolkata by a highway.

Digha

Digha should be a must on your itinerary if you wish to swim in a shallow sand beach. Extending 7km in length, the beach is also the perfect place to catch a sunrise and sunset.

The nearest airport from here is the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport at Dum Dum in Kolkata.