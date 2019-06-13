Shoja is a quaint hamlet located in the heart of Seraj Valley, forming a link between Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Since it’s one of those undiscovered, unexplored, best-kept secrets of Himachal, a trip here is truly special.

Th lofty mountains in Shoja are part covered in lush vegetation, mostly conifers and deodars, and part in snow-capped peaks. It’s a sight to behold; all the effort that goes into reaching here is paid off once you set eyes on the beauty around.

Since Shoja experiences moderate climate throughout the year, it’s a convenient year-round destination. However, the months from April to June are the most preferred by travellers. As part of the well-known Himalayan National Park, Shoja gives you an opportunity to walk on the forested paths and connects you with nature like you’ve never experienced before.



Interestingly, there’s hardly a flat surface to walk on in Shoja; the place is carpeted with thick forested slopes that rise up to great heights and then slowly steep downwards. It’s close proximity to Tirthan Valley means that you can easily make a trip there too on your visit to Shoja. If you’re a wildlife lover, or would like to indulge in trout fishing or even angling, Tirthan should be on your must visit list.

Another spectacular attraction in Shoja is the Waterfall Point, that can be reached only after a long walk with nothing but the sound of gushing water for company. For the adventure junkie, a drive up Jalori Pass, perched at an altitude of 3,134m, is a must.

To reach the summit of Jalori Pass, one has to trek for about 2 hours, but the breath-taking views of the Himalayas, make it well worth the effort. Approximately a 3km trek from Jalori pass will bring you to the ruins of Raghupur Fort, a fort believed to have been constructed by the Mandi rulers.