It couldn’t be a better time for the devotees of Lord Shiva to get ready for the completion of the world’s tallest Shiva statue, with the ongoing holy month of Shraavana. The said statue will be 351 feet tall, and has found home in the historic Rajasthani town of Nathdwara.

While it was slated to be inaugurated in March of this year, the construction has taken way longer than expected, and concurrently, the opening date got postponed. Reportedly, the construction of the statue is going to be completed by August. It is being made at Ganesh Tekri in Nathdwara; where the famous Shrinathji Temple stands tall.

Named the Statue of Belief, the iconic structure was constructed with 2,500 tonnes of refined steel, glazed with high-quality copper, and a zinc pedestal. The statue has been fitted with three galleries at different levels; visitors can access them by elevators at 20 feet, 110 feet, and 270 feet, respectively. Lord Shiva’s trishul has been constructed at a whopping 315 feet.

Belief is not patience that waits and suffers until the storm passes by, it is rather a Faith that bears it all with blazing hope. In spiriting the same belief, Statue of belief uplifts the serenity of nathdwara.

The statue will be the second largest in India after the Statue of Unity in Gujarat which was opened to public viewing last year in October. It was made to pay homage to the one of India most prominent leaders – Sardar Vallabhai Patel. It is also the fourth largest in the world after Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Spring Temple Buddha in China and Laykyun Setkyar in Myanmar.

While the construction of the Statue of Belief began in April 2013, it is in its final stage of completion. From whatever is seen, the face of Lord Shiva has been painted red while his limbs are yet to be fully made. A statue of Nandi – Shiva’s celestial bull – has also been constructed right in front of the Shiva statue. It is the most endearing part of the project that is being brought to life by the Mirage group.