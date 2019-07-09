‘Takdah’ literally translating into the land of the misty clouds, is an enthralling hill-station, a little ways off from Darjeeling, and a must-visit if you want to be transported to the antique charm of the British colonial era. With sprawling tea gardens and Cinchona plantations, it is paradise on Earth, especially this time of the year. These are the main attractions:

British Bunglows

Celebrated for its heritage British Bungalows, you must experience staying at them when you visit the idyllic mountains of Takdah. Also known as ‘Kothis’, there are about 12 colonial bungalows where travellers are allowed to stay. Over a century old, these restored bungalows come with upgraded modern facilities.

Gielle Bhanjyang

If you wish to get sweeping panoramic views of several attractions at once, head to Gielle Bhanjyang. You will spot places like Kalimpong Town, Durpin Dara Monastery, Ranju Valley, and Tiger Hill.

Rungli Rungliot Tea Estate

The main tea estates of Takdah include Rungli Rungliot, Poomong Namring, Jinglam, Gielle and Teesta Valley Estate. However, if you have to pick one, let it be the Rungli Rungliot – the most charming and picturesque of them all.

View this post on Instagram A house amidst the rolling meadows…… A post shared by Atreyee Dutta – Travel Writer (@atreyee_wandering) on Jun 5, 2019 at 6:38am PDT

Takdah Orchid Centre

One of the most primary attractions of Takdah, the Orchid Centre houses a wide variety of rare and exquisite Himalayan orchids. It’s about 1.5km from the market area and is a must-visit, especially if you’re a flora lover.

View this post on Instagram One more from Takdah Cantt., Darjeeling A post shared by bupil (@bupilrai) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Dechhen Pema Tshoiling Monastery

Dechhen Pema Tshoiling Monastery, locally called Takdah Monastery is a great place to visit, adjacent to the Durga Mata Caves and is considered a sacred site by the locals. Visit here to experience some unparalleled peace and tranquility.

Sonpur House

Build by the King of Sonpur in 1911, the Sonpur House, also known as the Takdah Palace, is arguably the best bungalow here. Constructed in true British colonial style, it is referred to as ‘Takdah Heritage Bungalow Number 12’ by the locals.